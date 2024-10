“Dancing Star” is back in the MotoGP business

Iannone always denied having doped

The now 35-year-old disappeared from the MotoGP scene for four years, tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone in 2019 and was subsequently banned for four years for doping. Iannone always denied having doped and always attributed the positive test to contaminated meat. What is curious, however, is that the urine sample was taken in Malaysia of all places - exactly where the Italian is now celebrating his return to the premier class.