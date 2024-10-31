Tempting offer ends in court for couple

Partial imprisonment and minimum sentence

And that is precisely why: "General prevention is the most important point here. That is why the defendant is not going home today," said Ms. Rat, explaining the decision of the panel of lay judges. The 29-year-old was given 30 months' part-time imprisonment. "There are enough people in need who don't commit criminal acts." He actually has to spend six months in prison - he has already served three and a half in pre-trial detention. His girlfriend gets off with the minimum sentence of one year conditionally. Her contribution to the crime was only very minor.