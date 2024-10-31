Trickery with new asylum payment card possible after all

When the payment card for asylum seekers was introduced, Upper Austrian state politicians looked closely at Germany, where the model was invented. However, it is precisely there that the first serious problems are now arising, which are also expected here. The purpose of issuing the cards was to make it more difficult for refugees to access cash. For example, cardholders can only withdraw 40 euros in cash per month, the rest of the amount they are entitled to can only be spent via Visa card at terminals.