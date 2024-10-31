"Was so overwhelmed"
Lombardi and Laura spill the beans about the scandalous night
An argument between Pietro Lombardi and his Laura escalated so much a few weeks ago that the police even had to be called. Now the couple are opening up for the first time about what happened that night.
In an interview with the Bild newspaper, the two talk together for the first time about what really happened before the police operation in their shared villa.
Dispute "suddenly escalated"
"So yes, as Pietro has already confirmed, the police were with us. But to be honest, I have to say that it really was such a blatant argument that we had never had before," Laura Maria Rypa describes her view of things for the first time.
Her nerves were on edge that night, partly because her son Amelio was a "screaming child". One little thing "broke the camel's back", Rypa continues: "But it suddenly just escalated like that and I just didn't know what to do. I was just so overwhelmed by the situation and then I called the police."
The police then arrived at the villa in Cologne at around 5 or 6 pm. "We were arguing so loudly and then Pietro suddenly started throwing things around," she explains. Her fiancé could no longer be calmed down. "I don't know that from us."
Pietro admits that he threw pictures and records - but he didn't throw them at Laura. He merely threw the objects on the floor.
Laura "extremely upset"
The police eventually took Rypa and the baby to hospital. "I was really extremely upset", said the influencer. She had accepted the police's offer because she wanted to know that her son was okay. "That's why the police called the ambulance. We were both checked over at the hospital. Everything was fine."
Lombardi recently made it clear in an Instagram video that he had not touched or hit his fiancée during the violent argument. Now he emphasizes this again. "I think I let myself be influenced by these social media comments. Because the comments clearly say: wife beater. And that's what's in my head, that's what I want to explain," he explains. And emphasizes again: "I am not a wife beater!" A statement that Rypa also confirms: "He didn't hit me."
No injuries after an argument
Incidentally, the alleged injuries to her neck never happened. "I really don't have any bruises or anything else on my neck," she explains. "I really don't know where that came from, I was shocked myself when I read it."
What's next for Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa's love affair? The influencer admitted to Bild that she had also made many mistakes in the past that she now regrets. That's why she wants to give the "DSDS" judge another chance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
