Lombardi and Laura spill the beans about the scandalous night

Lombardi recently made it clear in an Instagram video that he had not touched or hit his fiancée during the violent argument. Now he emphasizes this again. "I think I let myself be influenced by these social media comments. Because the comments clearly say: wife beater. And that's what's in my head, that's what I want to explain," he explains. And emphasizes again: "I am not a wife beater!" A statement that Rypa also confirms: "He didn't hit me."