ELGA health record
Court of Audit criticizes duplicate examinations
The Austrian Court of Audit (ACA) criticized the electronic health record (ELGA) on Thursday. It is not yet complete, which is why there are unnecessary duplicate examinations. There was also a lack of an overview of the total costs.
The Court of Audit examined the years 2018 to 2022. At the beginning of ELGA (2015), there were no concrete goals, it said. Today, the rules still allow for "different interpretations". Usage also varies. According to the Court of Audit, electronic reports have so far almost only been issued in hospitals, but they should also be available in specialist practices, radiology institutes and laboratories. Image data and blood values, for example, could then be transmitted. As not everything is always recorded, this would lead to unnecessary duplicate examinations.
The Court of Audit also recommends expanding the e-vaccination record and e-medication. Four vaccinations had to be recorded in ELGA by the end of 2023: Covid-19, influenza, Mpox (monkeypox) and human papillomavirus (HPV). There is no overview of the total costs.
Rauch: "Expansion far too slow"
Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) agreed with the report "on many points". "The expansion of ELGA into a genuine health portal with practical benefits has progressed far too slowly so far." In the meantime, a standardized summary of every person's basic medical information has been decided. In addition, "a lot of new things are being planned."
Patients can choose whether or not to participate in ELGA and receive both electronic and printed prescriptions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.