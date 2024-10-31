Court of Audit criticizes duplicate examinations

The Court of Audit examined the years 2018 to 2022. At the beginning of ELGA (2015), there were no concrete goals, it said. Today, the rules still allow for "different interpretations". Usage also varies. According to the Court of Audit, electronic reports have so far almost only been issued in hospitals, but they should also be available in specialist practices, radiology institutes and laboratories. Image data and blood values, for example, could then be transmitted. As not everything is always recorded, this would lead to unnecessary duplicate examinations.