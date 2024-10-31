Fraudster unsuccessful
Fake policewoman failed to win over senior citizen (83)
We are warned about them like a mantra: we are talking about unscrupulous fraudsters who pretend to be police officers on the phone and try to take money out of their victims' pockets with dubious lies. Now an 83-year-old Tyrolean has been targeted - but he was unimpressed despite the persistence of the perpetrator.
The 83-year-old from Imst was contacted by telephone on Wednesday. The caller pretended to be a policewoman and initially enquired about his daughter. "When the man stated that he did not have a daughter, he was asked about his daughter-in-law and, after denying it again, about his son," said the real executive.
"Son in police custody after accident"
The senior citizen was then led to believe that his son had caused a traffic accident and that he was now in police custody. "People could be heard crying in the background," it said.
The man had the presence of mind to end the conversation and called the police.
The 83-year-old did not believe this lie. He did everything right. "With presence of mind, the man ended the conversation and informed the police," the investigators continued.
Never respond to demands
The real police emphasize once again: such calls should generally be ended immediately. Never respond to dubious demands and never hand over money or valuables to strangers - if you suspect fraud, report it to the police immediately! "Do not disclose any details about valuables, account balances or cash." The police would never ask for this over the phone.
