Temple of Poseidon excavated by Austrians

Wall as protection from lagoons

Strabon described the sanctuary of Poseidon as a "grove of wild olive trees". This is why the scientists also searched around the temple to find out more about the extent of the complex. In fact, after removing the dense vegetation to the north of the temple, they were able to document the course of a mighty double-shell wall. This possibly marked the sacred precinct of Poseidon and probably served as protection from the nearby lagoons.