Formula 1: Additional tension in the heated world championship duel

With four races and two sprints to go before the end of the season, the Red Bull star still leads the overall standings by 47 points from Norris in the McLaren. Austin winner Charles Leclerc is 71 points behind in the Ferrari and probably only has a theoretical chance of winning the world title. A maximum of 116 points are still up for grabs with a perfect finish to the season. In Mexico City, Norris picked up ten points when Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won in second place, partly because Verstappen exceeded the limits twice in the wheel-to-wheel duel and was handed a 20-second penalty.