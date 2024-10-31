Experts concerned
USA reports first case of bird flu in pig
For the first time in the USA, a pig has tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, according to authorities. The pig's infection was confirmed on Tuesday, four days after poultry in the same small holding in the state of Oregon tested positive for the highly contagious virus, the US Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.
The infected animal and the four other pigs kept there had been euthanized to facilitate further testing and analysis. Two of these pigs have so far tested negative for H5N1, while the results of the other two are still pending, it said. The infected pig had not shown any symptoms.
Case on a non-commercial farm
"This farm is a non-commercial farm and the animals were not intended for commercial food supply," the Ministry of Agriculture continued. There were "no concerns about the safety of the nation's pork supply".
The farm has been quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus. Other animals on the farm, including sheep and goats, are under observation.
Health experts have expressed fears about the growing number of mammals infected with bird flu. They worry that increased spread would allow the virus to mutate in such a way that it could spread to humans.
Virus not yet transmissible to humans
Genetic samples from the infected poultry on the farm in Oregan, however, "have not revealed any changes in the H5N1 virus that would indicate (....) that it is more transmissible to humans," the Ministry of Agriculture said. Results of the genetic samples from the infected pig are still pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
