LIVE from 5pm: Champions SK Sturm meet Rapid

Ilzer sees slight Rapid advantage

Ilzer holds similar views. In the first round, Rapid were not only the deserved winners, but also the better team in terms of soccer. "Since then, however, we have developed, we are much more stable," explained the Sturm coach. Due to Rapids' strong rotation in the cup, the Styrian felt the visitors had at least a slight advantage in terms of freshness. "When they were fresh, they were hard to break down this year. But we will bring everything onto the pitch to beat them."