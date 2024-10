After the flood: help for many companies

Offering companies prospects for the future

It became clear that it is important to offer the affected companies prospects for the future: For example, the Chamber and partners launched an advisory campaign for member companies following the flood disaster. Immediately after the floods, financial support was massively increased. Ecker: "We are helping. The WK-NÖ support fund was doubled with the WKÖ and SVS to up to 40,000 euros per case of damage. We have reserved 30 million euros for this." And Mikl-Leitner emphasizes: "In difficult times, it has been shown that there is a great willingness to help."