Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young people more risky

An old classic: savings accounts remain very popular

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 12:00

A recent survey by Tiroler Sparkasse shows: The classic savings option remains in first place. However, a trend reversal towards more risk can be seen among younger people.

0 Kommentare

To mark today's World Savings Day, Tiroler Sparkasse is presenting the results of a commissioned survey on the savings behavior of the population in this country. These provide interesting details. For example, the monthly savings amount has fallen compared to previous years and now stands at 293 euros, despite the relatively high increases in wages and salaries.

In comparison: in the previous year, Tyroleans put even more aside at 331 euros. Across Austria, 308 euros are saved per capita per month.

The idea of security when saving
In principle, the topic of saving is very popular with Tyroleans. 82 percent say that putting money aside is important to them. In the previous year, 81 percent said the same. The reasons for saving: Nine percent think it gives them security and emphasize that you should also teach your own children to put money aside from the start.

Many Tyroleans continue to rely on the tried-and-tested savings account. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Many Tyroleans continue to rely on the tried-and-tested savings account.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

81 percent of respondents use a savings account
Tyroleans continue to rely on security when saving, or even more so than in the previous year. In 2023, 73% of respondents still used a savings account, while this year the figure is significantly higher at 81%. This is followed by current accounts (56%), life insurance (46%) and building society savings (45%) as savings options.

Most people steer clear of securities or shares. "58% of Tyroleans say they do not own any securities," it says. Conversely, only 29% state that they accept risk for part of their savings in order to have a chance of a higher return.

However, the trend seems to be slowly changing. This is because 44% of 16 to 29-year-olds state that they use securities.

Zitat Icon

It is highly likely that the ECB will cut interest rates further in the coming months.

(Bild: Thomas Steinlechner)

Patrick Götz, Vorstand der Tiroler Sparkasse

Bild: Thomas Steinlechner

"Good reason to look at alternatives"
Patrick Götz, CEO of Tiroler Sparkasse, comments on these results: "It is highly likely that the ECB will cut interest rates further in the coming months. A good reason to find out about alternative forms of investment now. Securities such as shares and bonds offer interesting opportunities here. However, a certain basic knowledge is a prerequisite. The younger generation in particular has recognized that alternatives are needed and is looking closely at this topic."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf