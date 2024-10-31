Young people more risky
An old classic: savings accounts remain very popular
A recent survey by Tiroler Sparkasse shows: The classic savings option remains in first place. However, a trend reversal towards more risk can be seen among younger people.
To mark today's World Savings Day, Tiroler Sparkasse is presenting the results of a commissioned survey on the savings behavior of the population in this country. These provide interesting details. For example, the monthly savings amount has fallen compared to previous years and now stands at 293 euros, despite the relatively high increases in wages and salaries.
In comparison: in the previous year, Tyroleans put even more aside at 331 euros. Across Austria, 308 euros are saved per capita per month.
The idea of security when saving
In principle, the topic of saving is very popular with Tyroleans. 82 percent say that putting money aside is important to them. In the previous year, 81 percent said the same. The reasons for saving: Nine percent think it gives them security and emphasize that you should also teach your own children to put money aside from the start.
81 percent of respondents use a savings account
Tyroleans continue to rely on security when saving, or even more so than in the previous year. In 2023, 73% of respondents still used a savings account, while this year the figure is significantly higher at 81%. This is followed by current accounts (56%), life insurance (46%) and building society savings (45%) as savings options.
Most people steer clear of securities or shares. "58% of Tyroleans say they do not own any securities," it says. Conversely, only 29% state that they accept risk for part of their savings in order to have a chance of a higher return.
However, the trend seems to be slowly changing. This is because 44% of 16 to 29-year-olds state that they use securities.
It is highly likely that the ECB will cut interest rates further in the coming months.
Patrick Götz, Vorstand der Tiroler Sparkasse
Bild: Thomas Steinlechner
"Good reason to look at alternatives"
Patrick Götz, CEO of Tiroler Sparkasse, comments on these results: "It is highly likely that the ECB will cut interest rates further in the coming months. A good reason to find out about alternative forms of investment now. Securities such as shares and bonds offer interesting opportunities here. However, a certain basic knowledge is a prerequisite. The younger generation in particular has recognized that alternatives are needed and is looking closely at this topic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.