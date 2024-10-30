Rapid assessment
Wifo: Economy remains weak in the third quarter
Economic output in Austria did not pick up in the third quarter either. Compared to the previous year, there was a decline of 0.1 percent and an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter of 2024, report the economic researchers at Wifo.
The decline in the industrial and construction sectors continued, while value creation in the service sectors developed unevenly. The consumer mood of households remains "sluggish", according to the Wifo flash estimate for this year's third quarter published on Wednesday.
After the domestic economy had already recorded significant losses at the end of 2023, the economy was weak in this year's first quarter (plus 0.2 percent) and in the second quarter of 2024 (plus/minus zero), analyze the economists of the economic research institute.
Industry and construction would remain in recession and service production would also remain predominantly weak. Trade and transport stagnated, as did financial and insurance services and real estate and housing. Other services and public administration had a positive impact on gross domestic product (GDP).
Private consumption still not picking up
There is no good news for the retail sector, which is currently in collective bargaining negotiations and preparing for the Christmas business: "Private consumption remains very weak and below the same quarter of the previous year," the economic researchers said in a statement on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.