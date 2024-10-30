Roland D. on the run
Nine questions for the police after the double murder
After the double murder on Monday morning in the Rohrbach district, the suspected perpetrator Roland Drexler is still on the run. The police are doing everything they can to find the 56-year-old after all. But how long can this manhunt be maintained? This and other questions were answered by the Upper Austrian state police directorate ...
"Krone": How many weapons does the fugitive have?
LPD Upper Austria: According to the current state of the investigation, the perpetrator was armed with a long gun and a handgun at the time of the crime. Based on the investigations, we are currently assuming that the man could be traveling with two long guns and a handgun.
How many police officers are on duty and how much does it cost?
Hundreds of police officers have been on the scene for three days. Among them are: Cobra task force, rapid intervention group (SIG), standby unit, operational unit, regular service forces, police service dog unit, several drones, Flir (police helicopter) and other special forces. The number of men in the task force increases every day.
The question of costs does not arise for us, as security police operations (hazard investigation, hazard prevention) are one of the basic tasks of the Federal Police. That is why there is also special equipment and training as well as special forces, such as the EKO Cobra. An operation like this demands a great deal from the police as an organization, but also from each and every officer deployed. On the other hand, it is also an example of how efficiently, professionally and cooperatively the various disciplines within the police family work together - from patrol officers to helicopter pilots and Cobra special forces.
How large is the searched area?
The searched area is very large and stretches over wide areas - primarily in wooded areas, some of which are very steep, which is why the search is also difficult due to the still dangerous situation.
How long can the search pressure be maintained on this scale?
As long as it is necessary - we are currently following up all leads and are specifically looking for places where the fugitive could be staying or could have a connection or had one in the past. We would also like to thank the public once again for the many tips and cooperation and continue to ask for support, but also for caution if you have a perception.
Where is the car?
Has not yet been found!
Which federal states are currently involved and to what extent - which ones are still to come?
More than 200 colleagues are currently on the ground again - also across federal states. They are being supported by forces from neighboring federal states. In addition, the State Office of Criminal Investigation is working at full speed and the investigation into the fugitive is ongoing.
Personal protection for the 50 people potentially at risk?
For tactical investigative reasons, we cannot and will not disclose any information on this - to PROTECT the people concerned!
Of course, we protect the people at risk who want to be protected! The aim of our personal protection is to prevent or ward off physical danger and attacks against the person being protected. Police personal protection is more than the physical presence of bodyguards around the person being protected. There is a wide range of measures that can be individually adapted and applied, including property protection, for example. Risk and situation assessments are always prepared individually.
Are special protective measures planned for All Saints' Day?
As every year, security police measures will take place on All Saints' Day - in this specific case, forces have already been deployed for this anyway.
Where are they looking for Roland Drexler?
The Linz public prosecutor's office issued an EU arrest warrant yesterday. The accused is wanted in the Schengen Information System for searches throughout the Schengen area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
