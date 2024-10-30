Nine questions for the police after the double murder

How many police officers are on duty and how much does it cost?

Hundreds of police officers have been on the scene for three days. Among them are: Cobra task force, rapid intervention group (SIG), standby unit, operational unit, regular service forces, police service dog unit, several drones, Flir (police helicopter) and other special forces. The number of men in the task force increases every day.

The question of costs does not arise for us, as security police operations (hazard investigation, hazard prevention) are one of the basic tasks of the Federal Police. That is why there is also special equipment and training as well as special forces, such as the EKO Cobra. An operation like this demands a great deal from the police as an organization, but also from each and every officer deployed. On the other hand, it is also an example of how efficiently, professionally and cooperatively the various disciplines within the police family work together - from patrol officers to helicopter pilots and Cobra special forces.