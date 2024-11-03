Prices are being driven up
Housing is too scarce and too expensive
There are signs that the housing shortage is worsening. This is driving up housing prices further, warns the Construction Guild of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce. Countermeasures must be taken.
Rising wage costs, high interest rates and stricter credit conditions due to the KIM regulation are putting pressure on the Tyrolean construction industry. "Our economic survey shows a slump in both order backlogs and order expectations," says Patrick Weber, Guild Master Construction at the WK Tirol, expressing his concern. The consequences for all Tyroleans are serious: less living space, rising prices and an increasing threat to the existence of construction companies and employees.
Shorten lead times for construction projects
The lead times for construction projects in Tyrol are currently more than three years. These processes need to be significantly accelerated in order to counter the housing shortage. The Tyrolean Building Guild has drawn up a 5-point program for affordable housing, which, in addition to speeding up procedures and streamlining building regulations, also includes a VAT exemption and interest subsidy for main residences, the reduction of underground building components, an increase in building density and systematic planning and construction.
Changes to housing subsidies
The creation and acquisition of residential property must be made easier. "We advocate the introduction of a subject subsidy in housing subsidies based on the Vorarlberg model or a housing loan of EUR 200,000 at 1.5 percent interest," says Patrick Weber. By adapting the housing subsidies, more Tyroleans could benefit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
