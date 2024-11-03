Housing is too scarce and too expensive

Shorten lead times for construction projects

The lead times for construction projects in Tyrol are currently more than three years. These processes need to be significantly accelerated in order to counter the housing shortage. The Tyrolean Building Guild has drawn up a 5-point program for affordable housing, which, in addition to speeding up procedures and streamlining building regulations, also includes a VAT exemption and interest subsidy for main residences, the reduction of underground building components, an increase in building density and systematic planning and construction.