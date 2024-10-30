Meteorites wanted!
Bright fireball exploded over the Waldviertel region
It is only a short, bright - but violent and spectacular spectacle: last Thursday a so-called bolide (meteor) fell in the Lembach area (Haag in Lower Austria) - and two fist-sized and numerous small pieces. The Natural History Museum is now calling for the remains of the celestial matter to be found.
Around 100 tons a day: but it is very rare for celestial bodies to hit the earth so large and in such a trajectory that they turn into a glowing fireball.
This happened last Thursday at around 21.30 over the region above Lembach and Bachlerboden (municipality of Haag, Lower Austria). Observing this brief moment of the explosion flaring up by chance is a stroke of luck. There is a better chance of finding the remains on the ground - in this case, the Natural History Museum estimates that they must be around two fist-sized and several small pieces.
These remains from a meteor explosion - the meteorite pieces - are scattered on the ground and are generally not difficult to find. The Natural History Museum is now calling for the search for astronomical material.
A "scientific approach" is requested for finds - more information at
https://www.nhm.at/meteorite
