UEFA: One billion euros for women’s football
UEFA announced a long-term investment in women's soccer on Wednesday. "Between 2024 and 2030, we will provide one billion euros in competition revenue and investment for women's soccer initiatives, supporting the national associations' grassroots and development projects and transforming our competitions," the European Football Union announced in a statement. The sport is to be taken to a new level over the next six years.
The commitment is part of UEFA's new strategy to promote women's soccer. The funds will flow into clubs, national teams and competitions at adult and youth level. The goal is to have 5,000 professional women footballers and six professional leagues in Europe by 2030.
"European women's soccer has never been in such a good position," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA Executive Director of Women's Football, in a statement. In recent years, revenue and interest in women's soccer have increased significantly. The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand brought in more than 570 million US dollars.
Ceferin: "Our mission is simple"
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced that the new six-year strategy, called "Unstoppable", would lay the foundations for unlocking the full potential of women's soccer. "Our commitment to this issue is as strong as ever. Our mission is simple - we want to give women's soccer a prominent place in the European sporting community," said Ceferin.
