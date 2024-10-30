Pressure on negotiators
Climate activists demand an independent ministry
Climate protection and nature conservation should once again have their own ministry in the future government and not be parked in the same department as agriculture, as was previously the case. Environmental agendas must remain free from the influence of the agricultural and fossil fuel lobbies, demand leading climate scientists and NGOs.
This independence can only be ensured with an independent, autonomous environment and climate ministry. The renowned scientists Helga Kromp-Kolb and Franz Essl, together with the climate protection organization Greenpeace, are calling for this. "An independent environment and climate ministry is crucial for progress in protecting our livelihoods. Austria must finally free itself from its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and gas."
Next government has many construction sites to work on
According to climate activists, the most urgent tasks for the next government include the socially just phase-out of oil and gas heating and the expansion of public transport. The protection of nature must also be strengthened by restoring damaged habitats and stopping the development of valuable natural areas. There is also a lot to be done to combat the flood of plastic. The new federal government should significantly increase the reusable quota.
"Just this summer, we all clearly felt the escalating climate crisis. Record heatwaves were followed by severe flooding. Climate protection is therefore always also about protecting ourselves," emphasizes Kromp-Kolb. Her colleague Essl draws attention to the rapid extinction of species in Austria. "Fortunately, more and more people are realizing that intact natural areas are not a luxury, but the necessary life support systems of our planet. Without a healthy and intact natural environment, there will be no safe and prosperous society in the future."
Climate protection "thwarted" by agriculture
For this reason, climate protection must remain a priority for the next government. Sebastian Theissing-Matei, agriculture expert at Greenpeace in Austria: "The past has shown that nature has to take a back seat in a joint ministry for agriculture and the environment. Environmental and climate protection have been thwarted by hardline clientele politics. This must not happen again. The next federal government must not degrade the protection of our nature to a niche topic again and put it away somewhere in the back corner of another ministry."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
