Climate activists demand an independent ministry

Climate protection "thwarted" by agriculture

For this reason, climate protection must remain a priority for the next government. Sebastian Theissing-Matei, agriculture expert at Greenpeace in Austria: "The past has shown that nature has to take a back seat in a joint ministry for agriculture and the environment. Environmental and climate protection have been thwarted by hardline clientele politics. This must not happen again. The next federal government must not degrade the protection of our nature to a niche topic again and put it away somewhere in the back corner of another ministry."