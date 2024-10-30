Perpetrators on the run
Pöllauberg: ATM blown up and stolen
Shortly before 4 o'clock on Wednesday morning, unknown persons blew up the ATM in Pöllauberg. Residents immediately alerted the police, but the perpetrators fled. Nobody was injured, but there was considerable damage to property, reports the mayor of the municipality.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a loud bang was heard in the center of Pöllauberg. Residents were startled out of their sleep and saw a trail of devastation on the street. The ATM at the municipal office had been blown up and stolen by unknown perpetrators, confirmed the Styrian police press office.
Windows shattered
"The display windows of the department store opposite were shattered by the powerful detonation," reports Mayor Gerald Klein (ÖVP), who rushed to the scene himself. There was "considerable material damage" to the surrounding buildings.
The residents heard a loud bang. The ATM was blown up and the strong detonation broke the display windows of the department store.
Bürgermeister Gerald Klein (ÖVP)
Bild: Gemeinde Pöllauberg
No casualties
The perpetrators could not be stopped and have been on the run ever since, according to the police. There is still "no further information" about the course of events or the amount of damage. No one was injured.
