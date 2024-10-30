UN chief protests in letter against UNRWA ban

Guterres reminds Israel of the duties of an occupying power

In a letter to Netanyahu - obtained by the AFP news agency - UN Secretary-General Guterres appeals "to you and the Israeli government" to prevent the potentially "devastating consequences and to allow UNRWA to continue its activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with its obligations under international law". Israel, as the occupying power, is "obliged to ensure that the needs of the population are met" - and if it is unable to do so, it must allow and facilitate the UN's activities.