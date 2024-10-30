Halloween shopping
Retail: spooky things are boosting business again
Halloween is also becoming increasingly popular in Burgenland. 60 percent of under-30s join in the celebrations, spending an average of 30 euros. This also provides a small boost for retailers.
On October 31, children in Burgenland will once again be going from house to house demanding "trick or treat". A number of Halloween parties are also on the agenda. The tradition originally comes from Catholic Ireland and was brought to the USA by emigrants. From there, Halloween returned to Europe.
Although the mood for shopping is generally more subdued at the moment, Halloween remains a small, fine line of business for local retailers.
Spartenobfrau Bettina Mayer-Toifl
The tradition not only delights children and young people, but also retailers. "In the current economic situation, any boost is welcome," summarizes Bettina Mayer-Toifl, head of the division. As we know, the buying mood is generally more subdued at the moment. However, Halloween would be a small, fine branch of business for local retailers, says Mayer-Toifl.
Young people in particular join in the celebrations
The custom has long since become a fixture, especially among young people, as a survey by the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce's retail division shows. For example, 60 percent of all 15 to 29-year-olds say they celebrate Halloween. The opposite is true for older people: Only 16 percent of people over the age of 60 intend to do so. The people of Burgenland mainly buy sweets (50 percent), decorative items (25 percent) and pumpkins for handicrafts (21 percent) for Halloween. This results in a turnover of around two million euros.
As in the previous year, the average amount spent by Burgenland residents was 30 euros. Almost two thirds (65%) want to spend the same amount as last year, while one third (33%) want to spend less. Only two percent intend to spend more this year (2023: 15 percent). Incidentally, the majority (90 percent) will buy their Halloween items locally, with 27 percent also using the internet.
