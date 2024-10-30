Retail: spooky things are boosting business again

Young people in particular join in the celebrations

The custom has long since become a fixture, especially among young people, as a survey by the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce's retail division shows. For example, 60 percent of all 15 to 29-year-olds say they celebrate Halloween. The opposite is true for older people: Only 16 percent of people over the age of 60 intend to do so. The people of Burgenland mainly buy sweets (50 percent), decorative items (25 percent) and pumpkins for handicrafts (21 percent) for Halloween. This results in a turnover of around two million euros.