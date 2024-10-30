Vorteilswelt
“Ode to Joy” made of wood for the EXPO in Japan

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 11:00

The sculpture that will adorn the Austrian pavilion at next year's World Expo in the Land of the Rising Sun comes from the Waldviertel. Lower Austria wants to forge new economic ties in Japan. 

0 Kommentare

A 16-metre high, curved wooden band of music showing the first bars of the "Ode to Joy" will be Austria's trademark at next year's World Expo in Osaka (Japan).

By truck and ship to Osaka
The huge sculpture was produced by Graf-Holztechnik in Horn - and has now been presented to Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Economics Minister Martin Kocher and Japanese Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi. The work of art, disassembled into its individual parts, will soon begin its journey from Horn to Osaka by truck and ship.

Japan is a promising market for Lower Austria
Japan is the second most important market for Lower Austria in Asia after China, explained Mikl-Leitner and emphasized that relations with the Land of the Rising Sun would therefore be intensified at the EXPO with a blue and yellow business delegation. The wooden music band is an ideal symbol for the largest federal state: "Music stands for Lower Austria as a cultural state, the combination of crafts, design and industry for our economy. And local wood products are the export hit in Japan," Mikl-Leitner summarized.

The EXPO eye-catcher for the Austria pavilion was produced here. (Bild: Graf-Holztechnik GmbH)
The EXPO eye-catcher for the Austria pavilion was produced here.
(Bild: Graf-Holztechnik GmbH)

Wooden artwork as a challenge
Entrepreneur Stefan Graf emphasized that Leyrer+Graf does not shy away from challenges. After a year of intensive planning, numerous tests and finally around three months of meticulous work, the impressive wooden music band was completed. "Innovation appeals to us," emphasizes Graf. And the sculpture combines innovation with elegance and dynamism.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
