“Ode to Joy” made of wood for the EXPO in Japan

Japan is a promising market for Lower Austria

Japan is the second most important market for Lower Austria in Asia after China, explained Mikl-Leitner and emphasized that relations with the Land of the Rising Sun would therefore be intensified at the EXPO with a blue and yellow business delegation. The wooden music band is an ideal symbol for the largest federal state: "Music stands for Lower Austria as a cultural state, the combination of crafts, design and industry for our economy. And local wood products are the export hit in Japan," Mikl-Leitner summarized.