Unbelievable ordeal
Foster child tortured and neglected for five years
When the boy was five years old, his parents took him into their home in southern Burgenland as "good additional income". He had to endure an ordeal until the two adults finally had a daughter of their own. Then, after a final beating, the ten-year-old was sent to a children's home.
The term "care" runs like a red thread through the former foster parents' lives. The early retiree (58) receives care allowance after a stroke, his ex-wife is currently retraining as a care assistant and is receiving a grant for this.
Finally a daughter of their own
The then five-year-old was brought into the house by the South Burgenland family in 2007 "because it was a good additional income", as the man says at the Eisenstadt regional court. Five years later, the boy received the final blow. "It was shortly after the birth in hospital: the father said that he finally had a daughter of his own that he could love," says the now 22-year-old, who was subsequently sent to a children's village.
"ADHD? I never had this illness!"
By the time he was ten years old, he had been through an ordeal. The foster parents diagnosed the bright youngster with ADHD on their own initiative and treated the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, for which sugar is not conducive, with tablets. "I never had this illness," the apprentice says in a calm voice in court.
Lard sandwiches stuffed in his mouth
If he snacked in secret, his father would slap him. Several times a week. If he brought home bad marks, he was locked in the cellar or given an ice-cold shower. "I often didn't get anything to eat for three days." The man of the house stuffed lard sandwiches into his mouth, which he loathed. He pulled down his pants and rubbed snow on him. "There were people there who laughed at me." He wanted to tie him to a tree in the forest overnight as punishment.
"It was sometimes challenging," says the mother, who tolerated the assaults, to the judge. She handed down a guilty verdict: 15 months conditional for him, 12 for her plus 4000 euros in damages to the victim. Appeal for annulment and full appeal! Therefore not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
