WEGA operation in Vienna
Son attacks mother, threatened with firearm
An argument with his own mother is believed to have thrown a 22-year-old off course early on Monday morning to such an extent that the young man is said to have suddenly reached for a firearm. The WEGA special unit had to be deployed in Vienna-Floridsdorf and the Serbian was apprehended. He is not allowed to approach his mother for the time being.
It is not yet known what drove the 22-year-old to reach for a firearm at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. He is said to have previously rioted and thrown objects during the argument in the apartment.
Son caught at the bus stop
After the young man had threatened his mother with a gun, he finally fled. The WEGA special task force had to be called. An immediate manhunt was launched and the 22-year-old was finally apprehended at a bus stop.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
However, he did not have the suspected firearm with him. According to the Vienna police, the Serbian was provisionally arrested on suspicion of making a dangerous threat. He was banned from entering and approaching the premises and a temporary weapons ban was issued. He was reported at large.
