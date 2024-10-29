Social partners at the table: these were the topics discussed!

In addition to the social partners, the state leadership also addressed other topics. For example, the go-ahead was given for the creation of regional development plans, which are intended to interlink local and regional development and spatial planning: "We are starting with three regions, which have priority primarily because of the Koralm Railway: Lower Carinthia with Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt, Klagenfurt and Klagenfurt-Land as well as Villach and Villach-Land." Specifically, there are to be participation processes in the form of workshops so that results can be presented by the end of 2025.