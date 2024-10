Saving is important to Salzburgers again

World Savings Day was officially launched 100 years ago in Milan. However, it was not celebrated for the first time until the following year, on October 31, 1925. Decades later, piggy banks are still often taken to the bank for "slaughter" at the end of October. However, saving has changed and has long since arrived in the 21st century. Banks are increasingly focusing on digital products. The savings book is increasingly moving online and becoming a savings account.