Moped driver rammed into pedestrian “on purpose”

More than 100 criminal offenses committed

With intent, as all this emerges from the indictment. The incident took place on June 5. According to the victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder, the courageous man from Salzburg is still struggling with complicated bone fractures as a result of the incident. And the driver? He and four other young people will soon have to answer to the criminal court: In addition to the charge of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, the five petty criminals aged between 16 and 19 are accused of a number of other crimes - more than 100 facts are listed in the 64-page indictment. The majority of the crimes relate to breaking into unlocked cars. "Out of boredom", the gang of youths roamed around at night in different crews, looking for cars.