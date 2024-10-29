On a pedestrian bridge
Moped driver rammed into pedestrian “on purpose”
A teenager (16) had a chase with the police through Salzburg's pedestrian zones. A man confronted him on the Müllner Steg. But the moped driver hit him on purpose. It is just one of many accusations against the 16-year-old and four like-minded people.
A man from Salzburg showed courage and civil courage and wanted to stop a moped driver on the Müllner Steg. The driver, a teenager (16), had just sped away from the police and was driving through pedestrian zones, including the pedestrian-only and cyclist-only bridge in the Mülln district. Instead of braking, the 16-year-old accelerated his moped and rammed into the pedestrian.
More than 100 criminal offenses committed
With intent, as all this emerges from the indictment. The incident took place on June 5. According to the victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder, the courageous man from Salzburg is still struggling with complicated bone fractures as a result of the incident. And the driver? He and four other young people will soon have to answer to the criminal court: In addition to the charge of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, the five petty criminals aged between 16 and 19 are accused of a number of other crimes - more than 100 facts are listed in the 64-page indictment. The majority of the crimes relate to breaking into unlocked cars. "Out of boredom", the gang of youths roamed around at night in different crews, looking for cars.
In some cases, the youths went on joyrides - sometimes even lasting several days. In other cases, they stole valuables. Three of the five boys are in custody. All five have multiple previous convictions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
