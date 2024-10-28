Dead man in community
Head of the village hunts down the gunman himself
What a day for the mayor of Arnreit! Heinz Kobler lost Josef H., a respected citizen of his community, and Franz Hofer, the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, a friendly colleague, in the terrible bloodbath caused by a hunter. Now, as a police officer, he is hunting down the perpetrator himself.
This is probably one of the most difficult days in Heinz Kobler's life. The ÖVP mayor of Arnreit has not only lost a colleague in Franz Hofer (head of the village of Kirchberg ob der Donau), but also a deserving citizen of his community in Josef H. (second victim). "Sepp only returned from a long period of rehabilitation a few days ago. He was fit again and full of energy," says Kobler in an interview with the "Krone".
Heinz Kobler, Bürgermeister von Arnreit
Involved in the search for the perpetrator
However, Kobler initially had little time on Monday to attend to his agenda as mayor. After all, he is a police officer by trade and had been involved in the search for the suspected murderer since the early hours of the morning. "It's special, of course, but that's the way it is," he says. Of course, he knew the victim Josef H. very well.
"They worked together"
"His family is long-established in the village. He was a hunting guide in Arnreit for years and, like me, a police officer. I worked with him before he retired," says Kobler. He also knows the fugitive Roland Drexler (56) well and was aware of the conflicts between the two men. There had always been discussions and arguments between Drexler and Josef H., but they had been about hunting matters.
