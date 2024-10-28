Demand for heat pumps has cooled considerably

According to the Daikin manager, the installation pays off for homeowners without any problems. In a new building, the heating load is often 50 percent lower than in an old building, but even after renovating existing houses, "a third and sometimes even half of the heating costs can be saved. In detached houses, you can't really avoid the heat pump. It is the only heating system where you can even produce the energy yourself with a PV system. So you hardly need to feed any electricity into the house and, as well as saving money, you are also independent."