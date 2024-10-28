Hungarians demand more rights and support

Hungarians see unfair distribution of funding

The distribution of funding among the six ethnic groups is also causing displeasure among the Hungarians. Here the Chairman of the Advisory Board refers to figures last collected in 2001, according to which the Hungarians were in first place among the ethnic groups in Austria with just under 26,000. In terms of funding, however, they were only in third place. "A situation that needs to be rectified as soon as possible," says Somogyi.