Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Residents evacuated

Major fire in old building: fire department deployed on a large scale

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 12:32

Fire alarm in Vienna-Mariahilf: A fire broke out in an old multi-storey building on Sunday night. Initially, the emergency services assessed the situation as a minor fire. However, it soon became clear that the fire was far more intense than originally suspected.

0 Kommentare

When the emergency services from the Vienna Fire Brigade arrived, thick, black smoke was billowing out of the light shafts on Windmühlgasse in Vienna-Mariahilf. Some residents were already calling attention to themselves at the windows when the emergency services reached the house.

Residents evacuated using a turntable ladder
A small fire on the first floor at the level of Stiegengasse was quickly extinguished using a firefighting line and breathing apparatus, while nine people and a dog were evacuated to safety using a turntable ladder.

In the course of further investigations by the firefighters in the labyrinthine building, an exit to a store on the first floor in Stiegengasse was discovered. A heavily heated fire door was found there, windows in the inner courtyard were also blackened with soot and hot. It quickly became clear that there was a much larger source of the fire on this level - alarm level 3 was declared.

The operation lasted several hours through the night and was completed at around 7:00 in the morning. (Bild: MA 68)
The operation lasted several hours through the night and was completed at around 7:00 in the morning.
(Bild: MA 68)

Numerous breathing apparatus teams in action
Firefighting proved to be complicated due to the winding structure of the building - the flames were fought via stairwells, the inner courtyard and from the outside with three extinguishing lines under breathing apparatus. A liquid gas cylinder and an oxygen cylinder were brought to safety. Numerous breathing apparatus teams were needed to reach all the pockets of embers and finally extinguish the fire.

Stairwells and the business premises were ventilated with high-performance fans and the residents were then able to return to their apartments. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf