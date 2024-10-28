Are sites bleeding dry?
Volkswagen plans to close at least three plants
It has long been rumored, now it is clear: Germany's largest car manufacturer Volkswagen wants to close at least three plants. Tens of thousands of jobs will soon no longer exist and entire departments could be relocated abroad.
The head of the Group Works Council, Daniela Cavallo (49), announced that the employees had been informed of this on Monday morning. As if that were not enough, all remaining locations are to be downsized.
It is the firm intention to bleed the site regions dry. And it is the clear intention to send tens of thousands of Volkswagen employees into mass unemployment.
"This is the plan of Germany's largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country of Germany. It is the firm intention to bleed the regions where the plants are located dry. And it is the clear intention to send tens of thousands of Volkswagen employees into mass unemployment," explained Cavallo.
"All German VW plants are affected by these plans. None of them are safe!" Cavallo hardly reassured the tense employees. According to the works council, the Osnabrück plant could be targeted. It recently lost a follow-up order from Porsche.
Up to 18 percent less salary
Those employees who are not affected by the job cuts are likely to earn significantly less in future. According to the works council, income cuts of up to 18 percent are planned. In the long term, the management wants to pay ten percent less monthly salary, implement two rounds of zero pay in 2025 and 2026 and also cut allowances and bonuses, Cavallo announced.
