Curry injured! Warriors fear for their superstar

"He said it was mild or moderate. He's sprained his ankle many times before, so he doesn't think it's that bad. But of course it worries us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. The 36-year-old Curry is at the start of his 16th NBA season and has had recurring problems with both ankles. The two-time MVP and all-time three-point leader contributed 18 points, six assists and four rebounds.