Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Civil patrol overtaken

Hundreds of grams of drugs in the car: driver (38) in custody

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 08:18

Various narcotics in the car, himself under the influence of drugs, dangerously overtaking a civil patrol: a 38-year-old man from south-eastern Styria was pulled out of traffic at the weekend and immediately taken into custody.

0 Kommentare

The driver had attracted the attention of an unmarked police patrol with a dangerous maneuver on the country road in Perbersdorf near St. Veit am Vogau (Leibnitz district) at around 21:30 on Friday evening, the police reported early on Monday morning. The officers then stopped the local man.

Saliva test positive for all tested substances
The traffic police officers immediately suspected drug impairment, and a saliva test immediately tested positive for all substances. The impairment was also confirmed by a blood sample taken by a doctor. The police then confiscated the driver's license.

Apart from the obvious personal consumption, the driver was also carrying a whole arsenal of drugs, which he admitted after initially denying it. Several hundred grams of THC-containing herbal cannabis, packed in plastic bags, were ultimately found in the vehicle.

A total of two kilos of cannabis "marketed"
Further steps were taken by narcotics investigators from the Leibnitz police station. They arrested the 38-year-old and investigated further. It turned out that the man had been growing cannabis on a large scale in an outdoor plantation. He had allegedly produced or purchased around two kilograms and sold it on for a profit.

The narcotics seized from the man from southern Styria (Bild: LPD Steiermark)
The narcotics seized from the man from southern Styria
(Bild: LPD Steiermark)

MDMA, amphetamines, hashish
In addition to cannabis, the man from south-eastern Styria also had other drugs in his possession: according to the police, 60 grams of the "party drug" MDMA, ten grams each of amphetamines and hashish and relevant narcotics paraphernalia were found and seized in his car and at his place of residence.

The previously innocent man partially confessed and was sent to Graz-Jakomini prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf