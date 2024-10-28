Civil patrol overtaken
Hundreds of grams of drugs in the car: driver (38) in custody
Various narcotics in the car, himself under the influence of drugs, dangerously overtaking a civil patrol: a 38-year-old man from south-eastern Styria was pulled out of traffic at the weekend and immediately taken into custody.
The driver had attracted the attention of an unmarked police patrol with a dangerous maneuver on the country road in Perbersdorf near St. Veit am Vogau (Leibnitz district) at around 21:30 on Friday evening, the police reported early on Monday morning. The officers then stopped the local man.
Saliva test positive for all tested substances
The traffic police officers immediately suspected drug impairment, and a saliva test immediately tested positive for all substances. The impairment was also confirmed by a blood sample taken by a doctor. The police then confiscated the driver's license.
Apart from the obvious personal consumption, the driver was also carrying a whole arsenal of drugs, which he admitted after initially denying it. Several hundred grams of THC-containing herbal cannabis, packed in plastic bags, were ultimately found in the vehicle.
A total of two kilos of cannabis "marketed"
Further steps were taken by narcotics investigators from the Leibnitz police station. They arrested the 38-year-old and investigated further. It turned out that the man had been growing cannabis on a large scale in an outdoor plantation. He had allegedly produced or purchased around two kilograms and sold it on for a profit.
MDMA, amphetamines, hashish
In addition to cannabis, the man from south-eastern Styria also had other drugs in his possession: according to the police, 60 grams of the "party drug" MDMA, ten grams each of amphetamines and hashish and relevant narcotics paraphernalia were found and seized in his car and at his place of residence.
The previously innocent man partially confessed and was sent to Graz-Jakomini prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
