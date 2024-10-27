NFL: Colts and Raimann suffer narrow defeat

The Indianapolis Colts and Austrian football export Bernhard Raimann have narrowly lost the division duel with the Houston Texans in the NFL. The 27-year-old Viennese's team conceded their fourth defeat in the eighth game of the season on Sunday with a score of 20:23. For the Texans led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, it was their sixth win; Houston had also been victorious in the season opener in September with a 29:27 win in Indianapolis.