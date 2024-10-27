In Houston
NFL: Colts and Raimann suffer narrow defeat
The Indianapolis Colts and Austrian football export Bernhard Raimann have narrowly lost the division duel with the Houston Texans in the NFL. The 27-year-old Viennese's team conceded their fourth defeat in the eighth game of the season on Sunday with a score of 20:23. For the Texans led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, it was their sixth win; Houston had also been victorious in the season opener in September with a 29:27 win in Indianapolis.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson completed only ten of his 32 pass attempts in the return of star running back Jonathan Taylor, the offense around left tackle Raimann had great difficulties. A Taylor touchdown made the final phase exciting once again, but the comeback was not successful. The Texans now have a decisive advantage in the battle for the play-offs in the AFC South.
Jets lose to Patriots
The New York Jets with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a surprising defeat, their sixth of the season. The Jets were beaten 22:25 by the New England Patriots, although Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was injured early on. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions celebrated a 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, their sixth win in their seventh game of the season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa narrowly missed out on a win with the Miami Dolphins in his comeback after a week-long break due to another concussion. The Arizona Cardinals celebrated a 28-27 victory in Florida thanks to a field goal shortly before the end. The Cleveland Browns surprisingly came out on top against the Baltimore Ravens 29:24. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston impressed with three touchdown passes
