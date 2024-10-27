TV journalist helped blow up a building in Lebanon

"Shame on the profession of journalism"

The journalist's colleagues in Israel also criticized his behavior on social media. One called it "a disgrace to the profession of journalism". Another wrote: "His job is to report, not to blast. If you want to fight, you should put on a uniform."

The TV correspondent had also put other colleagues in danger because their independence could be called into question in this way, according to the criticism of many professional colleagues. Neither the Israeli army nor the TV station initially commented on the incident.