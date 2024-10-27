Uproar over reportage
TV journalist helped blow up a building in Lebanon
The well-known Israeli TV journalist Danny Kushmaro helped soldiers blow up a building in southern Lebanon, triggering sharp criticism among numerous professional colleagues.
The Channel 12 reporter had accompanied ground troops on an operation. When a building from which shots had been fired at Israel was to be detonated in a controlled manner, one of the soldiers handed the TV correspondent the detonation mechanism. He then pressed the trigger under instructions from the soldiers.
In the heavily criticized report, Kushmaro said: "Before we leave, one last mission will be carried out." Together with the soldiers, he counted down: "Four, three, two, one - pull." He pulled the detonator and the building exploded (see video in the tweet below).
BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard criticized her professional colleague in a tweet, in which Kushmaro's report can also be seen:
Smoke could then be seen rising from the explosion site in the distance. "A house with an ammunition depot, with a view of Israel, blew up - one less threat to the state of Israel," said Kushmaro in front of the TV camera.
"An Israeli 'senior journalist' from Israel's Channel 12 blew up a house in southern Lebanon on camera. Nothing more to add...," BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard wrote on X (formerly Twitter) above the embedded Channel 12 video of the blast.
"Shame on the profession of journalism"
The journalist's colleagues in Israel also criticized his behavior on social media. One called it "a disgrace to the profession of journalism". Another wrote: "His job is to report, not to blast. If you want to fight, you should put on a uniform."
The TV correspondent had also put other colleagues in danger because their independence could be called into question in this way, according to the criticism of many professional colleagues. Neither the Israeli army nor the TV station initially commented on the incident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
