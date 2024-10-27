Scottish sword stolen from a bar in Graz

It is a so-called claymore, a traditional sword that was in use in Scotland until the 17th century. The 1.4-metre-long blade, which is swung with two hands, hung well secured above the bar of the Steirer Pub in Graz city centre - until Friday evening, when it suddenly disappeared. "Meanwhile, it was business as usual. There was a light failure and even the camera was switched off," says owner Helmut Schulhofer. Apart from the sword, nothing was stolen.