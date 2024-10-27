1.4 m long sword
Scottish sword stolen from a bar in Graz
Curious theft in the city center of Graz: a one and a half meter long Scottish bi-handed sword has disappeared from the wall of the Steirer Pub in Abraham-a-Santa-Clara-Gasse. The owner is now looking for it and is offering a reward.
It is a so-called claymore, a traditional sword that was in use in Scotland until the 17th century. The 1.4-metre-long blade, which is swung with two hands, hung well secured above the bar of the Steirer Pub in Graz city centre - until Friday evening, when it suddenly disappeared. "Meanwhile, it was business as usual. There was a light failure and even the camera was switched off," says owner Helmut Schulhofer. Apart from the sword, nothing was stolen.
Schulhofer cannot explain the incident. "The thieves must have had a screwdriver because the sword was fastened. And you have to make a 1.4 meter long sword disappear once!"
Sword as a symbol
The Scotland enthusiast is more interested in the symbolism and history of the sword than the material value, which is likely to be around 1,200 euros. "I've always wanted a sword like this. Bringing it here from Scotland wasn't easy." He also associates many good memories with the sword.
Reward with whiskey
Schulhofer has launched an appeal on Facebook to find the blade again. He hopes that the perpetrator will return the sword. Anyone with clues or who knows where the sword is located will receive a reward - "a whiskey tasting".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.