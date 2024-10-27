Neo-Stadtklub celebrates historic win of the season

Focus on youth development

The club attaches great importance to giving young players prospects and offering them the opportunity to develop their sporting skills and character. Some of the young talents have even made the leap to bigger clubs. "Our aim is to build a consistent structure from the youth to the competitive team," explains Piskin. There is currently still a gap between the U14s and the youth team, which the club would like to close in the coming years in order to continuously develop talented players. The first win of the season is an important step in the right direction. For the young team and those responsible, it is a sign that the path they have chosen is the right one, even if building a club from scratch is not always easy. Thomas Schaier