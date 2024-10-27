Football lower house
Neo-Stadtklub celebrates historic win of the season
A historic moment in the 2nd division North B: The newly formed Fortuna Salzburg team defeated ASV Salzburg 1b 4:2 to pick up their first three points since the club was founded in the summer. Ex-professional Damir Tosunovic laid the foundation for this success with his treble.
"The day was good for us. We had dinner together after the game and enjoyed this special moment," reported Fortuna coach and chairman Atilla Piskin. After falling behind early on, his young team fought their way back and ultimately secured a deserved victory in the final minutes. "We focused more on defense because we've learned from our previous games," said Piskin, describing the tactical realignment that bore fruit against ASV.
Veteran in an important role
Captain and former professional Damir Tosunovic, who repeatedly motivated and led his teammates, was particularly outstanding. He scored his third goal of the day to make it 3:2 in the 90th minute. "Damir is an important pillar for us. He has the necessary experience and shows the young players the way," his coach praised him. "He actually wanted to end his career, but I was able to persuade him to help us. He's also a youth coach with us, his son Deni is a striker in our U13 team."
Bumpy start
The story of putting a Fortuna Salzburg team in the league began as a bold venture - a year earlier than originally planned. "The team wasn't actually supposed to be set up until the following year," explains Piskin. "But after a discussion with the president at the time, we decided to take the plunge this summer due to strict regulations." Initially, there was a great deal of skepticism as to whether enough players would be found to form a competitive team. But the project developed quickly: with a squad of 35 players now, consisting mainly of young talents, Fortuna Salzburg is ready to assert itself in the league.
Our team is very young and therefore future-proof!
Fortuna-Coach Atilla Piskin
The club's concept goes beyond pure soccer. It is about training talent, but also about integration and social responsibility. "Integration is very important to us because sport connects people and doesn't discriminate," emphasizes Piskin, who has a multicultural history himself and sees the club as a bridge between different cultures. "Team sport is a cornerstone of our society, and we are passionate about providing young people with a framework to develop their skills."
Focus on youth development
The club attaches great importance to giving young players prospects and offering them the opportunity to develop their sporting skills and character. Some of the young talents have even made the leap to bigger clubs. "Our aim is to build a consistent structure from the youth to the competitive team," explains Piskin. There is currently still a gap between the U14s and the youth team, which the club would like to close in the coming years in order to continuously develop talented players. The first win of the season is an important step in the right direction. For the young team and those responsible, it is a sign that the path they have chosen is the right one, even if building a club from scratch is not always easy. Thomas Schaier
2nd class north B: Siezenheim 1b - Golling 1b 3:1 (1:1), SAK 1b - Großgmain 3:1 (1:0), Puch 1b - Croatia Salzburg 1:2 (0:1), ASV Salzburg 1b - Fortuna Salzburg 2:4 (1:2), Lieferinger SV - Bad Vigaun 0:1 (0:0).
