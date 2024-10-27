50th anniversary
Stadthalle tournament breaks spectator record again
The 50th edition of the Viennese tennis tournament in the Stadthalle has once again attracted a record number of spectators. Tournament boss Herwig Straka proudly announced that this year around 5,000 more fans and therefore 78,000 spectators attended, including on the qualifying weekend and thanks to the farewell event for Dominic Thiem.
"Every year you think that was the highlight, but we had a few thousand more spectators again, which seemed impossible last year," said a delighted Straka. "Ultimately, the visitors are the confirmation of what you are doing." The feedback from the ATP and the players was very good. "We still have to keep up with the international competition. This year, it was the exhibition in Saudi Arabia that took one or two players away from us."
Nevertheless, the standard of the matches was great. "Dominic Thiem's farewell was fitting, now we can look forward to a bright future without him. Because we no longer have this dependency on national players," explained the 58-year-old Styrian. His credo: "We want and must continue to grow." This is very challenging financially. In terms of spectators, the club is at its limit, as is the VIP area.
Straka and Erste Bank CEO Gerda Holzinger-Burgstaller signed a further extension to the sponsorship agreement until 2027 during the press conference. "We want to continue to be part of this success story," said Holzinger-Burgstaller.
Of course, growth also means more space and this is almost impossible in the venerable Stadthalle, at least in terms of spectators. The new arena for culture and sport in St. Marx, which has been announced for years, is still a long time coming. Sports councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) understands the impatience. "It's a tough story and I understand that people are asking because I think it's tough too," he said.
"That's the fate we are subject to as a public sector. We are subject to public procurement law. From the outside, the mechanisms are adventurous". Hacker addressed the rights of those losing out in the competition. "They sometimes take it all the way to the Supreme Court." An acceleration cannot be brought about if not all steps are completed properly.
Hacker did not have the courage to confirm the most recent date of 2029 for the completion of the new hall in St. Marx. "But I know that, depending on the next steps in the process, we will still be in this decade." Straka added that the required growth is not exclusively limited to the new hall. "The license currently belongs to the city and us together." An additional partner could bring fresh money and perhaps also players. Talks are being held with the city in this regard.
ATP-1000 status is currently not an issue; this could only be achieved with a larger infrastructure. "But even the 500 was illusory and then it happened. Never say never," says Straka.
In terms of players, they want to bring Jannik Sinner back in 2025, and according to Straka there is also a verbal commitment. "He loves Vienna and it just didn't work out this year." The same applies to Daniil Medvedev, who wants to extend the same contract. They also want to show new faces to the Viennese audience.
In the future, combined events with women in Vienna will also be a topic. "There are also virtual combined events, i.e. not in the same city but in the same country at the same time, such as Linz and Vienna. But you can also play in two halls at the same time." Straka disputes the idea that you could then have less attention on just one date. "You get more attention - that's been proven internationally. One plus one is three, as far as that's concerned."
The tennis exhibition has not attracted quite as much attention as hoped; this collection, including some trophies, is still open during the fall holiday week until November 3. There will also be an exhibition next year, Straka announced.
