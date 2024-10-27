Espionage
The evidence: ex-secret agent was commissioned by Signa
New abysses continue to open up in the affair surrounding René Benko and his financially fragile Signa construct.
In the middle of the week, it became known that the financial juggler's company even had former chief consultant Dieter Berninghaus and his family spied on in 2023. By a company owned by former Israeli intelligence officer Moshe Buller, which operates internationally.
Apparently, bank documents and company records were obtained that concerned the Berninghaus family's most personal sphere of life, as investigations by "Krone" and "News" revealed. A Benko lawyer from Vienna is also involved in the espionage affair, who documented conversations with the "investigator", among others, in official fee notes.
After a brief period of shock, ex-Signa CEO Berninghaus announced via his lawyer: "Dieter Berninghaus and his family are stunned and extremely shocked by the facts that have come to light. These must now be analyzed in more detail. The family is therefore unable to comment on possible legal action at this time." The suspicion is growing that some of these documents could not have been obtained legally.
The espionage attack on Berninghaus, a long-time Benko confidant, was reported by several media outlets in German-speaking countries. Ex-secret agent Buller tried to create the impression that this operation was not carried out on behalf of Benko's Signa, but at the request of a company from the Far East.
In fact, there is now evidence that Moshe Buller and his agency were mandated by the Signa Group. Buller's "International Intelligence Agency" stated in a report to Signa that the spy company was commissioned "in February 2023, after a meeting with the client, to investigate Dieter Berninghaus". This was done by "two senior Signa managers and a law firm from Vienna". It also states that they wanted to know whether Dieter Berninghaus was a "risk person" from the perspective of Signa and René Benko.
The report was signed by Moshe Buller. With stamp and signature. He even called himself "Detective".
