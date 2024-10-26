Out despite gala – Fivers scratched at sensation

It was clear that coach Peter Eckl was satisfied with his team's performance, which led 19:15 at the break. "We put in a great performance and can be proud of ourselves. But we didn't manage to beat a very strong opponent in 120 minutes." Although: 60 of those 120 minutes in Hollgasse and 47 in Chalkida, when they only trailed by -1, were an advertisement for the Margaretner Handball School. "The positive thing is that my boys always believed in the second leg, so the opponents didn't even know what to do." And then there were the players who hit top form at home after the away duel. Fabian Glätzl, for example, who was the 7-meter king and top scorer with 12 goals. Or keeper Jan David, who produced an outstanding 41 percent save rate.