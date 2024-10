Green students explain why they are not proud

"We are not proud of a country that has ignored the climate crisis for decades (sic). We are not proud of a country that has a far-right party founded by Nazis in its parliament. We are not proud of a country that has already recorded 24 femicides this year. We are not proud of a country in which Muslims feel more discriminated against than in most other EU countries," the GRAS stated on Facebook, among other things, sharing the slogan "Cool kids have no fatherland".