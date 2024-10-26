At Heldenplatz
At Heldenplatz: “The soldiers are very cool!”
It's that time of year again: on today's national holiday, Heldenplatz is once again dominated by Austria's neutrality and freedom, crowned by the swearing-in of recruits by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Younger visitors in particular admire the soldiers' uniforms and impressive equipment: "The soldiers here are very cool," is the general consensus among the youngest visitors.
Many use the day as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the role of the armed forces and to take a look at the technical developments that the army has undergone in recent years.
One father explains why he is spending this day with his family at Heldenplatz: "My child is ten years old. We haven't been here for a long time. Today, on National Day, we wanted to stop by again." He is particularly impressed by the modernization of the army: "A lot has changed. Digitalization is having a major impact and the equipment has evolved over the last 15 years that I haven't been here."
"As Austrians, you have to be proud that we are free!" - is how a visitor from Styria expresses his attachment to Austria's neutrality and independence. For him, this day is also a reminder of the privilege of living in a neutral and secure country. At the same time, he smiles at the hustle and bustle in the city: "There are definitely far too many people here. We're not used to that in the country."
Watch the full interviews in the video above!
