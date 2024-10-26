Was 84 years old
Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh has died
The bassist and co-founder of the legendary rock group Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh, has died. Lesh passed away on Friday "peacefully" and "surrounded by his family and full of love", according to a statement on Lesh's Instagram profile.
"Phil brought immeasurable joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love." The musician was 84 years old.
Pioneer of the electric bass sound
For three decades, Lesh and his bandmate Jerry Garcia were close musical partners whose collaboration shaped the psychedelic, multi-layered sound of the Californian rock group. The 84-year-old was a pioneer of the burgeoning electric bass sound in the 1960s, choosing a more melodic approach for the instrument that traditionally served more as a beat generator.
The classically trained Lesh may not have been the Grateful Dead's most prolific songwriter, but he wrote some of their most notable songs, including "Dark Star" and "St. Stephen". At times, Lesh also sang on the songs.
The Grateful Dead celebrated great success for decades, sometimes with a changing line-up. The band officially disbanded in the 1990s, but some members continued with other projects.
Special award at the Grammys
It was only recently announced that the rock band will receive a special award from the organizers of the Grammy music awards at the end of January next year. The members will be honored for their musical contributions and for their humanitarian work, the Recording Academy announced - in particular the founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bobby Weir and Phil Lesh. The latter will no longer be able to accept the award.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
