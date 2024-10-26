After Austin turmoil
Penalty for Lando Norris remains in place
The outcome of the race at the US Grand Prix will not be renegotiated. The penalty against Lando Norris remains in place.
His McLaren racing team failed in its attempt to appeal the five-second penalty, which ultimately saw him finish fourth, once again behind championship leader Max Verstappen. This was announced by the Formula 1 race stewards on Friday evening in Mexico City following a hearing.
Norris had received the penalty last Sunday in Austin after a duel with Red Bull's Verstappen. As a result, he dropped from third to fourth place and was a further three points behind the three-time Red Bull champion. If he had finished third and Verstappen fourth, Norris would have made up three points. The Briton currently has 57 points less than the Dutchman ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.
Time penalty after overtaking maneuver
Norris had overtaken Verstappen on the outside of a corner and left the track - just like Verstappen. Norris had returned to the track ahead of his rival and, in the opinion of the stewards, had gained an advantage, which they penalized with the time penalty.
According to the stewards, McLaren was unable to provide any new evidence. This would have been necessary in order to have the opportunity to appeal against the penalty. "There is no new element," was the reason given.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
