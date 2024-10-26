Elderly lady handed over gold and money to fraudsters

Victim was not allowed to end the phone call

So that she doesn't have time to think, the fraudster doesn't let the Villach woman hang up either - the call has to be recorded for an alleged court case. "Together with an acquaintance, the lady drove to her bank and withdrew several tens of thousands of euros," the police explain. Neither the acquaintance nor the bank employee seemed suspicious - the lady herself was in the clutches of the fraudster.