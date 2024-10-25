"Krone" commentary
Republic celebrations and our army
The occasion for the Republic's big holiday on October 26th is, as we all know, the resolution of our perpetual neutrality. And this should - according to the assurances of all relevant political forces - also be a military one, following the Swiss model.
ON THE ONE HAND, it is therefore only right and proper for our armed forces to show what they can do and what we need them for on this public holiday. That's why the exhibition on Vienna's Heldenplatz resonates so well with the people.
OTHERWISE, this cannot hide the fact that our army is still a political stepchild despite the government's grand announcements. Modern weapons systems have only just begun to be made available. And the militia system, which is so important both militarily and for society as a whole, has still not been restored.
Instead, we are supposed to pay many billions for the Sky Shild missile defense system, which we don't really know whether it won't massively call our neutrality into question.
Of course, all of this is ignored by the media when the Guard marches in front of the Federal President on Heldenplatz in Vienna. The same goes for the fact that the current commander-in-chief of our armed forces was able to avoid compulsory military service himself - which of course happened quite by chance due to his studies. Which allows conclusions to be drawn about the attitude of certain circles towards the army.
