“Not for you monkeys!” Former world champion miffed

Six-time ski jumping world champion Markus Eisenbichler has spoken out about his ongoing sporting crisis. After things didn't go smoothly throughout last season, he even considered ending his career. But now the German wants to give it another go. "I'm not doing all this for you monkeys, I'm doing it because of me," is his message to his critics.
"Of course you think about it for a moment and say: I don't like this anymore, I don't have to do this to myself anymore," Eisenbichler explains to Sport1. Because the 33-year-old looks back on a season to forget. Nothing seemed to work out for the six-time world champion.
He was unable to complete a single World Cup ski jumping event and, for the first time since 2021, he did not take part in the Four Hills Tournament. Criticism of the German grew and thoughts of resigning began to spread: "It's human nature when things are going so badly and people are just beating you up," said Eisenbichler.
But he fought on and tried his luck in the second-class Continental Cup. But even there, there were always problems and the criticism continued to increase, which really got to the 33-year-old, as he admits: "You have to think: Honestly, I'm not doing all this for you monkeys, I'm doing it for me, because I enjoy it. Please just leave me alone now."
Eisenbichler has since rediscovered his passion for ski jumping and is looking forward to attacking in the new season. Taking part in the start of the new World Cup season in Lillehammer on November 23 is also a distinct possibility. "What was last year was last year. You can also learn a lot from it. I've become calmer, more relaxed and I don't get upset so quickly anymore," says Eisenbichler.
