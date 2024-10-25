Immigration, relocation and cultures: who lives in the state?

A look at the schools

Last school year, 18.7% of pupils had a first language other than German. This proportion has risen by 1.7 percentage points since 2017/18. A breakdown of the individual school types shows that children with non-German as their first language take different routes through the education system. At special schools (28.8%), new secondary schools (25.2%), polytechnic schools (23.4%) and elementary school (23.0%), the proportion of pupils with a non-German first language was higher than the average. In contrast, only 14.6% of pupils at BHS, 11.4% at AHS and 4.0% at vocational schools had a first language other than German.