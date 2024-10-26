“Saint Martin is sacrificed for the moon bear”

Uproar over St. Nicholas ban

Last year, St. Nicholas was almost banned from a kindergarten in Fels am Wagram in the district of Tulln on similar grounds. The reason given at the time was that there were a particularly large number of under-threes in the building and they could have been afraid of the "big man with the beard and hat". In addition, it was not always clear what traumatic experiences some of the integration children had already had and how they would react to the unfamiliar custom. There were parental protests here too, but in the end the mayor put his foot down. St. Nicholas was allowed to enter after all...